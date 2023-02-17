Popular Telugu actors are often conferred with a title. These are given to them by their fans. This is not a new trend. For many years, when the audience liked an actor and their performance, they gave them a title. Later, it became synonymous with the actors’ names. From Chiranjeevi and Balakrishna to Nagarjuna and Allu Arjun, all have got titles after achieving immense success with their super-hit movies. Over time, these titles even change to new ones. Today, let’s take a look at the Telugu actors whose initial titles got changed after their massive success.

1. Allu Arjun: Allu Arjun’s title has now changed from ‘stylish star’ to ‘icon star’. The actor was referred to as a ‘stylish star’ from the very beginning of his career, but now he got a new title after the success of his action drama movie, Pushpa: The Rise. The film emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film in 2021 and ranks among the highest-grossing Telugu films of all time. Allu Arjun will also be seen in a movie titled ‘Icon’. The actor announced this movie on his 36th birthday in 2019. The film will be directed by Venu Sriram, of MCA (Middle-Class Abbayi) and Vakeel Saab fame.

2. Chiranjeevi: Chiranjeevi, who was earlier known as the ‘supreme hero’, got the new title of ‘megastar’. He became a ‘megastar’ after the success of his 1988 movie Marana Mrudangam, directed by A Kodandarami Reddy. Now, Chiranjeevi got special recognition for himself with this title.

3. Nandamuri Balakrishna: Fans started calling Nandamuri Balakrishna ‘Yuvaratna’ after his father NT Rama Rao’s title — which is ‘Nataratna’ — which was given to him by the fans. After the success of Balakrishna-starrer Simha, fans started calling him ‘Natasimham’.

4. Nagarjuna: Akkineni Nagarjuna’s fans started calling him ‘Yuvasamrat’ after his father Akkineni Nageswarar’s name ‘Samrat’. After his action comedy movie King in 2008, Yuva Samrat Nagarjuna earned the title of ‘King’. He later gave the title of ‘Yuvasamrat’ to his son Naga Chaitanya.

5. Mahesh Babu: Mahesh Babu was initially called ‘Prince’ by the viewers after his movie, Raja Kumarudu. With the success of the movie Pokiri, directed by Puri Jagannadh, he earned the title of a ‘superstar’. The audience gave him this title, and it first appeared on screen in the film Sainikudu in 2006.

Many other actors also have such titles — including Vijay (known as ‘Ilaya Dalapathi’ by fans), and Prabhas (Young Rebel). Earlier fans called Ravi Teja a ‘mass hero’. Then he got the title ‘mass maharaj’ after his movie Don Seenu in 2010.

Read all the Latest Movies News here