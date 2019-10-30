Allu Arjun to Romance Rashmika Mandanna in Sukumar's Next Film

Telugu film star Allu Arjun will be coming together with Rashmika Mandanna for filmmaker Sukumar's next. The film is tentatively named AA20 and it will see Arjun and Mandanna romancing on screen for the first time.

The inaugural pooja for the film took place on Wednesday in Hyderabad. The film will go on floors soon, though a specific date has not been announced yet.

Allu Arjun shared some pictures from the mahurat shot and the ceremony on Twitter. He mentioned in the post how this will be his third project with his "darling Sukku (Sukumar)".

AA20 Pooja . 3rd time with my darling Sukku . DSP special combo always . Hoping to create a magic again . Thank you Koratala Shiva garu , Surender Reddy Garu & Allu Arvind garu (dad) and all other guests for gracing the occasion. Thank you Mythri Movies & Muttamsetty Media . pic.twitter.com/HazJcDNqJz — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) October 30, 2019

Mandanna, however, could not participate in the ceremony due to her other shooting schedules. The Dear Comrade actress apologised for not attending, sharing two pictures from the ceremony on Twitter.

AA20 is produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media, and the music will be composed by Devi Sri Prasad. The film is reportedly based on the lives of smugglers.

Meanwhile, it is being speculated that Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi has been roped in the film as the antagonist. Though there has been no official announcement regarding the casting, reports say that Sukumar recently met the Makkal Selvan to give a brief narration on the story and his characterisation.

