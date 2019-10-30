Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Allu Arjun to Romance Rashmika Mandanna in Sukumar's Next Film

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna will be seen romancing each other for the first time in director Sukumar's next venture.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 30, 2019, 3:37 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Allu Arjun to Romance Rashmika Mandanna in Sukumar's Next Film
Image: Twitter

Telugu film star Allu Arjun will be coming together with Rashmika Mandanna for filmmaker Sukumar's next. The film is tentatively named AA20 and it will see Arjun and Mandanna romancing on screen for the first time.

The inaugural pooja for the film took place on Wednesday in Hyderabad. The film will go on floors soon, though a specific date has not been announced yet.

Allu Arjun shared some pictures from the mahurat shot and the ceremony on Twitter. He mentioned in the post how this will be his third project with his "darling Sukku (Sukumar)".

Mandanna, however, could not participate in the ceremony due to her other shooting schedules. The Dear Comrade actress apologised for not attending, sharing two pictures from the ceremony on Twitter.

AA20 is produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media, and the music will be composed by Devi Sri Prasad. The film is reportedly based on the lives of smugglers.

Meanwhile, it is being speculated that Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi has been roped in the film as the antagonist. Though there has been no official announcement regarding the casting, reports say that Sukumar recently met the Makkal Selvan to give a brief narration on the story and his characterisation.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram