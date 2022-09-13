Allu Arjun to Work With This Filmmaker for the Fourth Time? What We Know

Allu Arjun has won the hearts of the audience on national as well as international levels with the first part of the Pushpa franchise. He is now gearing up for its second part, which will most likely be released next year. After impressing the audience with his action hero avatar, there are reports that Arjun is gearing up for a family entertainer now with director Trivikram Srinivas. There are reports that Trivikram is finalising the cast and crew of this film and the shooting will commence soon.

Should the project materialise, this will be Arjun and Trivikram’s fourth project together. They worked together earlier in Julayi, S/O Satyamurthy and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. These movies were successful at the box office. Julayi narrated the story of Ravindra ‘Ravi’ Narayan, a man with sharp reflexes. He helps the police in solving a case. Soon, he comes at loggerheads with a criminal mastermind. Apart from Arjun, Ileana D’Cruz, Sonu Sood and other actors were there for this project.

S/O Satyamurthy narrated the story of Viraj Anand, who is faced with numerous obstacles after becoming the sole bread earner of his family. Besides Arjun, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Adah Sharma, Nithya Menen and other actors are there in S/O Satyamurthy.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo narrated the story of Bantu, who often faces tantrums from his father Valmiki. However, soon, Bantu gets to know the truth that Valmiki is not his real father. He then decides to go to his real home in Vaikuntapuram. He also tries to protect his real family.

It remains to be seen whether Arjun and Trivikram can recreate the magic of these films in their untitled project. Reportedly, Arjun will start shooting for this project after completing his part in Pushpa 2.

