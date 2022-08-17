Allu Arjun Treats Fans With a Dashing Picture As He Clocks 7 Million Followers on Twitter

It is a moment of double celebration for actor Allu Arjun as his milestone of touching the seven million follower-mark on Twitter has coincided with his film ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ receiving the highest number of nominations at the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA). Allu Arjun celebrated hitting seven million followers on the micro-blogging site on Wednesday, August 17. To mark the special occasion, the Pushpa fame put out a celebratory tweet thanking her online family for their constant support.

“7M…Thank you for all the love,” wrote Allu Arjun before ending her short note with a black heart emoticon. The tweet was shared alongside a monochromatic picture of the South heartthrob that saw him in a dashing formal look. He paired a black shirt with matching trousers and shoes proving ‘black can never be basic’. In addition to this, statement sunglasses, perfectly jelled hair and a rugged beard only accentuated his dapper look.

Check out the celebratory tweet below:

7M … Thank you for all the love 🖤 pic.twitter.com/WMW8wrygWc — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) August 17, 2022

Just minutes after Allu Arjun marked 7 million followers on Twitter, SIIMA took to social media to reveal their official nomination list for this year. While Pushpa: The Rise bagged the most nomination in Telugu, Karnan, Roberrt, and Minnal Murali earned the most nominations in Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam respectively. Pushpa: The Rise has earned 12 nominations this year.

On the professional front, Allu Arjun was last seen opposite Rashmika Mandanna in Pushpa. The first part of the franchise introduces the life of coolie Pushpa who rises to become the leader of a smuggling syndicate of red sandalwood, a rare wood that’s only found in one of the Hills of Andhra Pradesh.

The movie’s upcoming sequel Pushpa: The Rule will showcase the gangster’s fight to defeat his arch-rival SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat (Played by Fahadh Faasil). The blockbuster success of the part of the franchise has made the sequel one of the highly anticipated upcoming South films in the country.

