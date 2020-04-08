MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Allu Arjun Unveils Intense First Look from 'Pushpa' on His Birthday, See Pic

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa'

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa'

The first look of Allu Arjun's 20th film 'Pushpa' has been shared on social media on the actor's birthday.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 8, 2020, 10:42 AM IST
Telugu actor Allu Arjun is ringing in his birthday on Wednesday. On the special occasion, the makers of his upcoming film unveiled the official title and the first look of the actor in the film. Directed by Sukumar, Arjun's 20th film is titled, Pushpa.

In the posters, Arjun sports a bushy beard and looks rough while he gives an intense stare into the camera. He wears a green checkered shirt while a ray of sunlight falls on his face from a top angle, further highlighting his rugged look.

As per report, Arjun plays a lorry driver and Rashmika Mandanna plays his wife Pushpa. It is believed that the film will follow a tragedy that befalls upon Pushpa and is set against Seshachalam forest backdrop and revolves around sandalwood smuggling.

Sharing the first look poster of his upcoming film, Arjun wrote, "First Look and the Title of my next movie “ P U S H P A “. Directed by dearest Sukumar garu . Music by dearest friend @ThisIsDSP. Really excited about this one. Hoping all of you like it. @iamRashmika @MythriOfficial #MuttamsettyMedia (sic)."

Devi Sri Prasad is scoring the music in Pushpa. The film is being bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers.

