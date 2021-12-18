Allu Arjun Wishes His Father Allu Arvind Makes A Hindi Film Featuring Him

South star Allu Arjun is currently seen in Sukumar’s directorial Pushpa: The Rise. The multilingual film was released on December 17 and it is receiving a good response from the audience. The audiences were waiting for this film for a long time. Allu Arjun’s new look and action scenes in the film are being appreciated by his fans.

While Allu Arjun was promoting Pushpa: The Rise he made a wish to his father. Since Allu Arvind has already made films in Hindi, Arjun asked when his father would make a Hindi film with him.

If any such projects happen it will be a significant project in Bollywood since Allu Arjun’s films dubbed in Hindi also do a good business. Now, it will be interesting to see if Allu Arvind actually ends up making a Hindi film with his son or not.

Recently, at an event Allu Arvind hinted at making a Hindi film featuring his son Allu Arjun in the lead but did not reveal much about the project.

As per reports the post production work of this pan India movie was going on till the last minute. The makers of the film themselves admitted that they struggled in completing the film on time because of it being a pan India project. While the team managed to pull off most of the work of the film the Malayalam release of the film had to be delayed by a day. The title of the movie is such that it raised the expectations with the film.

While the first part of Pushpa: The Rise has been released, the second is yet to come. As far as the first part is concerned Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s item song in the film has made the fans crazy. The actress is undoubtedly looking stunning in the song ‘Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava’. Much hype has been created around this item song and hence looks like the film is worth a try.

