Allu Arjun Wishes His Father Allu Arvind Makes A Hindi Film Featuring Him; Kareena Kapoor Misses Taimur, Jeh

South star Allu Arjun is currently seen in Sukumar’s directorial Pushpa: The Rise. The multilingual film was released on December 17 and it is receiving a good response from the audience. The audiences were waiting for this film for a long time. Allu Arjun’s new look and action scenes in the film are being appreciated by his fans.

Also Read: Allu Arjun Wishes His Father Allu Arvind Makes A Hindi Film Featuring Him

Actress Kareen Kapoor Khan, who is in self-isolation as she recovers from Covid-19, has shared an emotional message about missing her sons, Taimur and Jeh. She shared on Instagram how badly she is missing her children. She has cursed Coronavirus and she is constantly motivating herself to get through this difficult phase.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor, In Quarantine, Shares Emotional Post As She Misses Sons Taimur, Jeh

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer ’83 has been creating a massive buzz ever since its announcement. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film is an ode to the 1983 Cricket World Cup win for the Indian cricket team in England. Ranveer Singh will be seen playing the role of the former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev while real-life wife Deepika would be seen playing his onscreen wife, Romi Bhatia.

Also Read: Kabir Khan Clarifies If Arjun Kapoor Was to Play Kapil Dev in 83: ‘If Ranveer Singh Won’t Portray…’

After being released from jail in a drugs-on-cruise case, the life of Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, is slowly back on track. The star kid was also recently given relief from weekly attendance at the Narcotics Control Bureau office.

Also Read: Aryan Khan’s Abroad Plans Cancelled After Drug Case; Star Kid to Work With Shah Rukh Khan: Report

Karan Johar has finalised the two female leads in his next production venture titled Yodha. It is Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna who will join Sidharth Malhotra in the main cast of the upcoming action film Yodha. Along with the announcement of the actresses being a part of the cast, Karan also revealed the theatrical release date - November 11, 2022. The film will be helmed by the director duo - Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha.

Also Read: Disha Patani, Raashii Khanna Join Sidharth Malhotra in Yodha

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.