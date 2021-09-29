Allu Arjun Wishes His 'Most Special Person' Sneha Reddy on Birthday With Romantic Photo from Taj Mahal

Allu Arjun has dedicated a heartwarming post to his wife Sneha Reddy on her birthday. The Telugu superstar took to his Instagram account to share a loved-up photo of the couple from Taj Mahal alongside a moving note. In the monochrome picture, Allu Arjun and Sneha are all smiles as they are caught in a candid moment.

Sharing the romantic photo, Allu Arjun wrote, “Many many happy returns of the day to the most special person in my life. I am so lucky to have someone like you in my life , someone who is always pleasant and composed. Happy Birthday… have a great day and many more beautiful years to come."

Allu Arjun and Sneha celebrated 10 years of marital bliss in March. On the occasion, the actor had shared a special post for his better-half on social media to express his love. He shared a picture on Instagram where the star and his wife could be seen posing against the Taj Mahal in the backdrop. The couple was twinning in pristine white outfits.

Allu Arjun and Sneha met at a private wedding. It was love at first sight for them and the duo has been inseparable since. Eventually, their love story culminated into a cherished wedding in March 2011.

On the work front, Allu Arjun is currently busy shooting for his upcoming movie Pushpa. The action-thriller also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil.

