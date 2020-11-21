Allu Arjun's Birthday Wish for Daughter Arha is Winning Hearts, See Pic

Telugu star Allu Arjun has shared a lovely birthday wish for her daughter Arha on Saturday. The little one has turned four. To make her day extra special, daddy posted a candid snap of the duo on social media and wrote, "Many many happy returns of the day to my Arha. Thank you for the infinite cuteness n joi that you give me . Wishing you a wonderful birthday my little angel (sic)."

Arha and Allu Arjun are seen cuddling in this sweet pic. Allu gifts Arha a box which is gift-wrapped while the little one can't seem to stop gushing. Looks like she got her favourite toy as her birthday present. Many fans posted loving comments as response to the lovely pic of the father-daughter duo.

Allu and Sneha's youngest daughter Arha's birthday celebrations will be kept low-key due to the coronavirus pandemic. Allu and Sneha got married on March 6, 2011. They were blessed with first child Allu Ayaan on April 3, 2014, and second daughter Allu Arha on November 21, 2016.

Check out some adorable family moments of Allu here.

Allu Arjun’s Daughter Arha is all set for her on-screen debut as well on her fourth birthday. She is going to sizzle in a special cover song.

She will be seen in the classic song Anjali Anjali from Mani Ratnam’s 1990 classic film Anjali.