2-min read

Allu Arjun’s Brother Allu Bobby Ties the Knot With Mumbai Girl Neela, See Pics

The couple got married in a traditional south Indian wedding in the capital city of Telangana, in the presence of close family and friends.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 22, 2019, 4:34 PM IST
Allu Arjun’s Brother Allu Bobby Ties the Knot With Mumbai Girl Neela, See Pics
Image: Instagram
Tollywood star Allu Arjun has personal reasons to be happy. The Sarrainodu actor’s elder brother Allu Bobby has tied the knot with a Mumbai based girl Allu Neela Shah in a hush-hush ceremony on Friday. Sharing the news on social media, Allu Bobby wrote, “Folks I am married! This is a new beginning for me. Please Bless me!!! I got married in 2005, had a peaceful divorce in 2016. However God -has taught me to Move on and live happily! My family fully supported me on this.” (sic)

The groom also shared a picture of the newlyweds. Take a look:

The couple got married in a traditional south Indian wedding in the capital city of Telangana, in the presence of close family and friends. While Bobby is a producer by profession, Neela Shah is an MBA graduate and a trained yoga instructor. She also runs a yoga studio along with her sister and is currently settled in Hyderabad.

This is the second wedding for the 45-year old Allu Bobby. He was earlier married to Neelima Bandi. Allu Bobby also has a 10-year-old daughter Allu Anvitha from his first marriage. Bobby is Allu Arjun’s elder brother and is real name is Allu Venkatesh. However, he is fondly known as Bobby Venkat. Bobby decided to stay away from the limelight and ventured into film production.

However, it was reported by many websites that Allu Arjun was not present at the wedding of his brother as he was busing shooting for his next film, AA19.

