Allu Arjun’s Brother Allu Bobby Ties the Knot With Mumbai Girl Neela, See Pics
The couple got married in a traditional south Indian wedding in the capital city of Telangana, in the presence of close family and friends.
Image: Instagram
Tollywood star Allu Arjun has personal reasons to be happy. The Sarrainodu actor’s elder brother Allu Bobby has tied the knot with a Mumbai based girl Allu Neela Shah in a hush-hush ceremony on Friday. Sharing the news on social media, Allu Bobby wrote, “Folks I am married! This is a new beginning for me. Please Bless me!!! I got married in 2005, had a peaceful divorce in 2016. However God -has taught me to Move on and live happily! My family fully supported me on this.” (sic)
The groom also shared a picture of the newlyweds. Take a look:
The couple got married in a traditional south Indian wedding in the capital city of Telangana, in the presence of close family and friends. While Bobby is a producer by profession, Neela Shah is an MBA graduate and a trained yoga instructor. She also runs a yoga studio along with her sister and is currently settled in Hyderabad.
This is the second wedding for the 45-year old Allu Bobby. He was earlier married to Neelima Bandi. Allu Bobby also has a 10-year-old daughter Allu Anvitha from his first marriage. Bobby is Allu Arjun’s elder brother and is real name is Allu Venkatesh. However, he is fondly known as Bobby Venkat. Bobby decided to stay away from the limelight and ventured into film production.
However, it was reported by many websites that Allu Arjun was not present at the wedding of his brother as he was busing shooting for his next film, AA19.
View this post on Instagram
#myfavs #myheartbeat #allufamily #alluaravindgaru #allunirmala Garu #queenofstylishstar @allusnehareddy 😘😘 #Stylishstar @alluarjunonline 😘#handsomehunk @allusirish 😘😘 With This Cute Couple ❤️❤️ @allubobby ❤️ @neelushah4 #allumanviarjun #mybabies #bunnysneha❤❤ #Follow @allumanvi_
View this post on Instagram
Congratulations.......😍😍😍😍😍😍 @allubobby Anna ❤️ @neelushah4 Akka...... Lot's Of Love And Blessings 😘😘😘 For Ur New Married Life ...... Infinite Gud Wishes 😘😘😘 #happymarriedlife God Bless Both Of You Foreverrrrr...... Always Keep Smiling 😘😘 Always Be Happy..... #myheartbeat #myfavs #allufamily #stylishstaralluarjun #queenofstylishstar #allusnehareddy #mybabies 😘#allumanviarjun #Follow @allumanvi_
View this post on Instagram
👉Follow @allusobha 👈 #panjasaidharamtej #panjavaisshnavtej #megastarchiranjeevi #alluarjun❤ #varuntej #stylishstaralluarjun #streetphotography #style#allubunny #allubrothers #allusnehareddy #allusneha #allusirish #alluarjunfans #alluarjuncafe #allybrooke #alluarjuninsta #allurebridals #alluarjunkdonline #alluarjun_fanlove #stylishstaralluarjun #allumanviarjun #alluarjun_official_1 #allysus #alluarjunstylishstar #stylishstaralluarjun #allusobhaarjun 👉Follow @allusobha 👈
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Kabir Singh Review: Shahid Kapoor is Convincing as a Violent, Passionate Lover
-
Friday 14 June , 2019
Film-maker Fridays: "I Had to Live up to Mr Bachchan’s Expectations," Says Sujoy Ghosh
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
T-Series Reacts On Crossing 100mn Subscribers on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Katrina Kaif Performs Sheila Ki Jawani, Badshah Sings Mercy at Guptas' Star-Studded Auli Wedding
- Rahul Gandhi Shares Photo of Dogs Doing Yoga and Calls it 'New India', No One Knows Why
- 'Dr. Marijuana Pepsi': Woman Who Refused to Change Unusual Birth Name Gets PhD
- Fernando Torres Announces Retirement at the Age of 35, Fans Pay Tribute
- India Celebrates International Yoga Day
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s