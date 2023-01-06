Allu Arjun’s Daughter Allu Arha to Debut With Samantha Prabhu in Shakuntalam

The wedding reception of the daughter of director Gunashekar was a star-studded occasion. Allu Arjun attended the occasion with his daughter Arha. The Tollywood beauty was seen cuddling the tiny munchkin as the father and daughter duo walked to the festivities. The Stylish Star, dressed in traditional all-black attire with his hair pulled back in a ponytail, emanated charisma. Meanwhile, the kid looked pretty in a checkered skirt and a pink high-neck sweater.

This little munchkin will soon make her debut with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Yes, as per industry sources, Allu Arha will act in Shakuntalam. The princess will play a major role in the movie, which promises to have excellent visual effects and a compelling plot. It seems Arha is following in the footsteps of her father, Allu Arjun, who debuted in the industry at the age of 3. The producers have now revealed the release date, despite the already extreme hype.

The premiere date for the movie has finally been made public by the film’s producers after much clamour. The Samantha-starrer film will be made available to watch in theatres on February 17, 2023. In a brand-new poster, Samantha and Dev Mohan are shown sharing a romantic moment. Shaakuntalam will be released in versions in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. A 3D version of the film will also be available, and that should thrill viewers.

The Puru Dynasty’s king, Dushyanta, will be played by actor Dev Mohan in the film, which is based on the well-known Indian play Shakuntala by Kalidasa. Shakuntalam also includes cameo appearances from Aditi Balan and Mohan Babu.

Arha, Allu Arjun’s daughter, will make her acting debut in this Telugu film. Mohan Babu, Sachin Khedekar, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla, and Varshini Sounderajan, among others, will also give significant performances in the Telugu drama.

Mani Sharma is the composer of the music. The production is co-financed by Sri Venkateswara Creations and Gunaa Teamworks.

