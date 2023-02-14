Allu Arjun is currently at the top of his game with the massive success of his most recent release Pushpa: The Rise. The sequel to the film is currently in the works. His four-year-old daughter Arha, meanwhile, has also decided to tread in her father’s footsteps and is essaying an important role in the Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer, Shakuntalam. If reports are to be believed, Arha will also essay the role of Pawan Kalyan’s daughter in his upcoming film Ustaad Bhagat Singh, which will be helmed by Harish Shankar. Reportedly, Pawan will join the sets of the film after completing the shooting of the periodic drama Hari Hara Veera Mallu, directed by Krish. As stated in the reports, Ustaad Bhagat Singh is a remake of the Tamil movie, Theri. Harish kept the basic story idea intact and rewrote the screenplay of this film to suit the image of Pawan Kalyan.

Some social media users will be surprised by the name Ustaad Bhagat Singh because initially the movie had been titled Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh. Now, without specifying the reason behind it, producers have tweaked the name to Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Theri, starring Vijay in the lead role, narrated the story of DCP Vijaya Kumar (Vijay) — who goes into hiding to bring up his daughter in a safe environment. After his life is threatened by deadly gangsters, he has to face his past for protecting his daughter. Theri was a box office success and cine buffs would love to see how director Harish would remake the film, to match Pawan Kalyan’s star image. Fans would also love to know the producers’ thoughts on the film’s title, which has been chosen about the greatest freedom fighter of this country, Bhagat Singh.

Arha has become the talk of the town even before the release of her films. Her role in Ustaad Bhagat Singh may not have been confirmed, but she will play the character of Prince Bharata in the film Shakuntalam, directed by Gunasekhar.

