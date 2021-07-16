Allu Arjun’s Daughter Arha To Enter Tollywood With Samantha Akkineni’s Shakuntalam

Telugu film star Allu Arjun’s daughter is ready to take her first step into the world of acting. The actor announced the happy news on Thursday via Twitter. The proud father stated that Arha is all set to make her acting debut in Tollywood. Famous actress Samantha Akkineni’s upcoming film will serve as the launchpad for Arha’s career. The forthcoming magnum opus titled ‘Shakuntalam’ is helmed by Gunasekhar of Rudhramadevi fame and bankrolled by Neelima Guna.

Allu Arjun’s family has been in the film industry for decades and now Arha will become the fourth-generation actor. His grandfather Allu Ramalingaiah was a popular comedian and his father Allu Aravind is a renowned producer.

Allu Arjun tweeted, “A proud moment for the Allu family to announce that the fourth generation, Allu Arha will be making her debut with Shakuntalam movie. I want to thank Gunasekhar and Neelima Guna for giving my daughter this beautiful movie as her debut.”

A proud moment for the Allu family to announce that the fourth generation, #AlluArha will be making her debut with #Shakuntalam movie. I want to thank @Gunasekhar1 garu & @neelima_guna garu for giving my daughter this beautiful movie as her debut . pic.twitter.com/iPfXQaqJCk— Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) July 15, 2021

The 38-year-old actor expressed his happiness as Arha will make her debut with Samantha. Allu Arjun and Samantha have co-starred in films like Son of Satyamurthy (2015) and Bunny The Perfect Gentleman (2016).

In a follow-up post, the actor wrote, “I had an altogether different journey with Samantha Akkineni and am happy to watch Arha debut with her movie. My best wishes to the entire cast & crew of Shakuntalam”

I had an altogether different journey with @Samanthaprabhu2 and am happy to watch Arha debut with her movie. My best wishes to the entire Cast & Crew of #Shakuntalam— Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) July 15, 2021

Arha will play the role of Prince Bharat in the highly anticipated period film. The mythological drama is based on the life of Shakuntala and King Dushyanta of the Puru Dynasty. Mollywood actor Dev Mohan will join the cast as Dushyanta. Touted to be a high budget film, the filming is currently in progress in Hyderabad.

