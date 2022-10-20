Allu Arjun’s Family Vacay in London Is All About Adventure and Fun; Wife Sneha Reddy Posts Video

After coming back from their recent vacation, actor Allu Arjun’s wife, Sneha Reddy, shared a sneak peek with her followers from her trip to London. The celebrity wife dropped a reel that consisted of several pictures and videos and we must say it is too hard to miss.

The video begins with Sneha Reddy taking a selfie where one can see their son Ayaan playing with the chopsticks, while Allu Arjun is feeding his daughter, Arha. The video then takes off to show pictures of them posing in front of famous places. The video also gives glimpses of them enjoying themselves in a nightclub, fancy restaurants, aquarium and much more. Along with the video, Sneha wrote, “;#London #vacation #family #takemeback #travelwithallusnehareddy”. Watch the reel below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allu Sneha Reddy (@allusnehareddy)

Upon seeing the post, fans rushed to the comment section and dropped compliments. One of the users wrote, “Such an adorable family”. Another user wrote, “Love this video”. A third one said, “Such happy pictures and a good time”. Some users also commented with many hearts, love-struck and fire emojis.

Prior to their London vacation, Allu Arjun went on a break with his family to enjoy nature in Serengeti, Tanzania. Sneha shared a series of posts about her time there. In one post, the four were seen striking a pose for the camera, wearing all-white outfits.

The next post gave a glimpse of their time together as the video shared begins with Sneha holding a cup of tea in her hand and soon transitions to a safari. In the video, one can notice Wild Cats, Zebras, Giraffes and many more.

On the work front, Allu Arjun was last seen in Sukumar’s film Pushpa: The Rise, which also starred Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role. At Filmfare South 2022, the cast received several awards, including Best Actor, Best Director and Best Film. The film’s creators have already begun pre-production on its sequel, Pushpa: The Rule, which will depict the continuation of the first part.

