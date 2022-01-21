Allu Arjun's Father Doesn't Want Hindi Version of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo in Theaters, Says Producer | Exclusive

Allu Arjun is currently basking in the success of Pushpa: The Rise. Released in theatres across the country, on December 17, the film is still running successfully grossing more than Rs 300 crore at the worldwide box-office. Cashing in the popularity of the actor, Manish Shah of Goldmine Films released the Hindi version of Pushpa: The Rise in theatres. Now, he has decided to release the Hindi dubbed version of another Allu Arjun film, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, in theatres on January 26. The film, which was released in theatres in 2020 just before the start of the pandemic, ended up being the highest-grossing films of Allu Arjun’s career.

The film is also being remade in Hindi, titled Shehzada, with Kartik Aryan filling in the shoes of Allu Arjun. Allu Arvind, father of Allu Arjun who produced the original film, is also co-producing the Hindi remake along with Bhushan Kumar and Aman Gill.

It is now reported that Allu Aravind is trying to stop his own son’s film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’s Hindi dubbed version from releasing in theaters as the makers feel that it will impact Shehzada’s release in the future. The South producer is expected to be in Mumbai today and along with his co-producers, they are going to have a meeting with Shah and convince him not to release the film in theaters.

Shehzada, which also features Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles, is in the making currently.

News18.com reached out to Shah who confirmed that the makers of Shehzada have approached him not to release the film in theatres. “Yes it’s true. The producers of Shehzada have approached me not to release the Hindi version of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. We are trying to find a best way forward. The producers of Shehzada are coming to meet me today evening. We will discuss and then will take a call."

Ask him that cancelling the plan to release the film in Hindi could irk the fans of the superstar and he says, “I have to look at my relationship more than money. I have a long standing association with Allu Arvind sir. I have been doing business with South producers for many years. To make a little money, I cannot make them lose a lot of money. So I will take a decision in the best interest of everyone."

It was previously reported that the makers of Shehzada have reportedly paid Rs 8 crore to Shah to stop him from releasing the Hindi dubbed version Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Denying it, he said, “It is all rubbish. I have not been offered any money nor have I asked for any. I have nothing to do with the makers of Shehzada."

While the Telugu and Malayalam version of the film has released on Netflix, the Hindi version is yet not out on satellite or any OTT channel. Shah says that he is releasing the Hindi version next month on satellite. “The Hindi version of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is going to release on my satellite channel Dhinchaak in February irrespective of whatever decision we take in the meeting," he concludes.

