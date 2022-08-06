Allu Arjun’s Fee For Pushpa: The Rule Will Blow Your Mind

Tollywood star Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise, which was released in theatres in December last year, went on to become one of the highest grossing movies of the year. The Sukumar directorial had a pan-India release in Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada languages. The movie grossed over Rs 350 crore at the box office worldwide. Now, the makers are gearing up for the sequel of the movie.

The sequel of the action drama, Pushpa: The Rule, will soon go on the floors. Sukumar and Allu Arjun will begin the shooting of the movie later this month, according to reports. However, a few reports claim that both the lead actor and the director are going to get a hefty amount for the upcoming film.

According to reports, Allu Arjun is going to get Rs 175 crore for the second part of the action drama while Sukumar will pocket Rs 75 crore. This will shoot up the budget of the project as the fees of the director and the lead actor would go beyond Rs 200 crore. According to reports, the total budget of Pushpa: The Rule is expected to reach upto Rs 400 crore. Pushpa Part one was made at a budget of approximately Rs 200 crore.

A few reports also claimed that the makers received a Rs 100 crore offer for the OTT rights of the movie recently, but nothing has been finalized on this. Allu Arjun wants a grand theatrical release of the movie. A few reports, quoting sources, also claimed that Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar are also willing to grab the digital rights of Pushpa 2.

Director Sukumar is tightlipped about the storyline of Pushpa: The Rule and its star cast. Sukumar has already completed writing the script for the movie and is waiting to begin the filming soon.

On the work front, Allu Arjun’s forthcoming picture AA21 will hit the theatres on November 14. AA21 is directed by Koratala Siva.

