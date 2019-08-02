Allu Arjun's Film with Sukumar to Go on Floors Next Month, Details Inside

Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun has announced a bunch of projects with different filmmakers and one of them is with director Sukumar. Notably, Allu Arjun and Sukumar have delivered popular films like Arya and Arya 2 which helped the Bunny actor gain immense popularity in the industry. In fact his role in Arya is often considered to be his breakthrough performance, earning him his first Filmfare Best Telugu Actor Award nomination and a Special Jury award at the Nandi Awards ceremony. He also won two CineMAA Awards for Best Actor and Best Actor Jury for the film.

According to a story published in Bollywood Life, the yet untitled project, which is still in stages of pre-production will start shoot from September 18. It is being slated for a summer 2020 release. Reports say that pre-production is almost complete and Sukumar's team is looking for locations across India.

This is the duo's third film together. On the work front, Allu Arjun is currently shooting for his next film with Trivikram Srinivas, which too is their third film after Julayi and S/O Satyamurthy and will see Pooja Hegde romancing Allu Arjun in the film. The film will also have Tabu playing a pivotal role.

Notably, according to media reports, the actor was recently in Kakinada for the shoot of the same. Allu Arjun's last film Naa Peu Surya Naa Illu India turned out to be a box office disaster.

