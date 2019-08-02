Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Allu Arjun's Film with Sukumar to Go on Floors Next Month, Details Inside

The yet untitled project, which is still in stages of pre-production will start shoot from September 18. It is being slated for a summer 2020 release.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 2, 2019, 10:21 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Allu Arjun's Film with Sukumar to Go on Floors Next Month, Details Inside
A file photo of Allu Arjun.
Loading...

Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun has announced a bunch of projects with different filmmakers and one of them is with director Sukumar. Notably, Allu Arjun and Sukumar have delivered popular films like Arya and Arya 2 which helped the Bunny actor gain immense popularity in the industry. In fact his role in Arya is often considered to be his breakthrough performance, earning him his first Filmfare Best Telugu Actor Award nomination and a Special Jury award at the Nandi Awards ceremony. He also won two CineMAA Awards for Best Actor and Best Actor Jury for the film.

According to a story published in Bollywood Life, the yet untitled project, which is still in stages of pre-production will start shoot from September 18. It is being slated for a summer 2020 release. Reports say that pre-production is almost complete and Sukumar's team is looking for locations across India.

This is the duo's third film together. On the work front, Allu Arjun is currently shooting for his next film with Trivikram Srinivas, which too is their third film after Julayi and S/O Satyamurthy and will see Pooja Hegde romancing Allu Arjun in the film. The film will also have Tabu playing a pivotal role.

Notably, according to media reports, the actor was recently in Kakinada for the shoot of the same. Allu Arjun's last film Naa Peu Surya Naa Illu India turned out to be a box office disaster.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram