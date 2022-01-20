Allu Arjun's Goa Trip With Family; Karan Kundrra's Mom Reacts To Salman Khan's 'Toxic Boyfriend' Comment

Allu Arjun’s wife Sneha Reddy shared a video montage of the couple’s recent holiday in Goa. Sneha revealed that the couple, their children — Arha and Ayaan — and their friends had a ball in Goa. The video, shared on Thursday evening on Instagram, showed Allu Arjun and Sneha stepping out for dinner dates, their children enjoyed some pool time and they all ventured into the sea on a yacht.

The trailer of the highly awaited film Gehraiyaan was released on Thursday. Produced by Karan Johar and directed by Shakun Batra, the movie stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa in the lead. Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday play cousins in the film, and Siddhant Chaturvedi plays the latter’s fiance. A meeting between Siddhant and Deepika’s characters leads to them developing romantic feelings for each other. The trailer shows that the film explores the grey areas of man-woman relationships, where the heart refuses to follow the rules laid down by life.

Karan Kundrra’s mother Suneeta Kundrra reacted to Salman calling Karan a toxic boyfriend. Karan Kundrra is seemingly dating Tejasswi Prakash on the show. In the latest episode of Weekend ka Vaar, Salman called him a toxic boyfriend after Karan’s recent outburst. Salman’s recent comment did not go down well with Karan’s mother. Speaking with Times of India, Suneeta said, “I felt Salman Khan was too harsh on him. I couldn’t sleep that night.”

Abhishek Bachchan teased Kunal Kapoor over his recent photo. The Rang De Basanti star shared a picture in which he was seen wearing an unbuttoned yellow shirt with his washboard abs full display. Kunal captioned the post, “Washboard Wednesday.” Reacting to it, Abhishek said, “Show-off,” leaving Kunal in splits. His reply to Abhishek read: “Haha! I was just hanging out casually. Hawa zyaada thi (There was too much wind)!"

Filmmaker Lakshmy Ramakrishnan called out a user for saying that Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth were “advertising" their split by announcing it on social media. Dhanush and Aishwaryaa announced their separation through a joint statement on social media on Monday night, January 17. Lakshmy reacted to the user’s tweet and said that celebs make announcements so that the “wrong" rumours are not circulated. She further cited Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s example and said that despite making a “graceful" announcement about her separation from Naga Chaitanya, she was subjected to a lot of hate on social media.

