Allu Arjun’s Latest Afro Hairstyle in New Pictures With Wife Sneha Is Making Headlines

Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha have been trending a great deal lately. The couple was seen all smiles as they posed amidst a lush green field in a picture which recently surfaced online.

The picture that is going viral across social media platforms is assumedly taken during the duo’s latest outing. The images circulating from the same getaway has the couple posing with their friends.

For the outing, Allu Arjun is seen sporting a long and messy hairstyle in an afro style. He keeps it casual and comfy in a tracksuit and sneakers. Sneha on the other hand is wearing a simple white tee and blue leggings teamed with a pair of running shoes.

Take a look at the pictures:

Allu Arjun’s last movie outing was Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo released in January. He is next gearing for the upcoming action thriller Pushpa. The highly-anticipated film is written and directed by Sukumar. It is jointly bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media.

The film is touted to have a forest background focussed on red sandalwood smuggling. The film which is Allu’s maiden pan-India project will be released in Telugu and dubbed versions of Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam languages.

Allu Arjun will collaborate with filmmaker Koratala Siva for their next yet-untitled venture, reportedly, an action drama. The project is tentatively titled AA 21.