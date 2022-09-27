Allu Arjun's New Film Studio Dedicated to Grandfather to Open on This Date

Tollywood actor Allu Arjun has now become a pan-India star following his action drama Pushpa: The Rise. The Pushpa actor, who has an uber luxurious lifestyle, has a net worth of Rs 350 crore. Allu Arjun and his family own several properties in Hyderabad and other cities in India. Recently, the actor added another property to his name.

The actor has bought a new property in the Gandipet area of Hyderabad. He has made a studio there and named it Allu Studios. He has dedicated this studio to Allu Ramalingaiah, the father of Allu Aravind and grandfather of Allu Arjun. The studio is spread over 10 acres of land and is all set for the big inauguration on October 1 on the special occasion of the birth anniversary of Allu Ramalingaiah.

According to reports, Allu Studios is equipped with the latest technology and amenities and will be open for filming movies, commercials, and TV shows from October 1. The puja ceremony of the studios was held last year.

Apart from this, the Allu family also owns two production houses — Geeta Arts and Geeta Arts 2 — in Hyderabad.

On the work front, Allu Arjun is currently gearing up for Pushpa 2: The Rule, which is set to go on floors soon. Puspa: The Rise was a huge success and received a great response from critics and audiences across the globe.

The film emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film in 2021 and ranks among the highest-grossing Telugu films of all time. It starred Rashmika Mandana as the female lead. Along with Anasuya, Sunil, and Fahadh Faasil who were also an integral part of the film. The same cast will continue in Pushpa: The Rule.

The shooting of Pushpa 2 will soon begin at Allu Studios. A budget of Rs 350 crore has been fixed for this movie.

The film is expected to have its theatrical release next year. There are reports that big OTT giants like Amazon Prime and Disney Plus Hotstar are willing to bag the digital rights on Pushpa: The Rule.

