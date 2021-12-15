Allu Arjun's Pan-India Move with Pushpa Challenged by Spider-Man No Way Home Release

The hype for upcoming Spider-Man No Way Home is real in India and internationally. Movie tickets have been on sale since Sunday and shows are fast filling up in the country. Meanwhile, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise is also set to release on Dec 17 across cinema halls in India. This is supposed to be Allu Arjun’s first pan-India release and given the delay due to Covid, the fans will be eagerly anticipating it’s arrival. However, there may be a big hindrance that Allu Arjun faces with Spider-Man’s release a day prior.

Trade analyst Sumit Kadel has suggested on social media that Pushpa’s earnings are expected to be very low in the North markets due to Spider-Man releasing. It may get an opening of Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore for the Hindi version in the North and anticipating such small returns, the team of Pushpa have not promoted the film much in the North too. Sources say that there are no pre-release promotions in Mumbai as of now.

Meanwhile, in complete contrast, Pushpa is anticipated to break the opening records at box office.

#AlluArjun’s #Pushpa (Hindi) will certainly have a DUD opening in North India due to #SpiderMan juggernaut.. Film hindi version could open in the range of ₹ 50 lakh- 1.5 cr nett.— Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) December 13, 2021

Samantha will be seen in an special song sequence in the film. Oo Antava will be something for the fans to look forward to apart from the Fahadh Faasil playing the villain.

