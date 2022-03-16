Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 Makers Turn Down 400 Crores Offer for Theatrical Rights of Film?

Living up to its tagline – ‘The Rise’, the craze and popularity of Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa’ continues to be on the rise even 3 months after its theatrical release (17th December, 2021) followed by its launch on Amazon Prime Video on 7th January this year. Such has been the craze of Allu Arjun post the massive hit that his millions of fans and movie buffs are eagerly awaiting the release of ‘Pushpa 2’.

Sources suggest, a big corporate production house has come up with a lucrative deal for the makers of the Allu Arjun starrer. Informs a source, “A renowned production house based in the North has offered the makers of ‘Pushpa’ a whopping Rs 400 crore approximate offer for the all languages theatrical rights of the film. This is excluding the OTT & satellite rights. It is likely that the makers have turned down the offer gently.”

Such an enormous offer even before the movie release certainly speaks volumes and guaranteed success. While the makers are confident about the success of ‘Pushpa 2’, they are still contemplating about the offer. “Post the success of Pushpa in the Hindi market, the makers are confident that part 2 will be bigger and wider. They are confident that Hindi numbers of the second part alone would be massive,” the source adds.

The movie, officially declared as a blockbuster, has already broken all the records by earning over Rs. 100 crores (Hindi version) and has become one of the highest grossing movies of 2021. The blockbuster also bagged ‘Film Of The Year’ award at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022. The humongous success of the movie – be it Allu Arjun’s superstardom, impressive narrative, effortless dance moves in chartbusters ‘Oo Antava’ or ‘Srivalli’, seetimaar dialogues like ‘jhukega nahi main saala’ or sizzling chemistry with Rashmika Mandanna – it resulted in the movie also becoming one of the most trending films of 2021.

Be it the internet sensation from Tanzania – Kili Paul’s viral video of himself dancing to ‘Oo Antava’ to world renowned cricketers making memes on Allu Arjun’s popular dialogues, the movie has set a new benchmark in surpassing the craze and popularity level of fans love and appreciation for any film. Not to forget, even female superstars of Bollywood like Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt expressed their wish to work with Allu Arjun, finding him extremely hot and fabulous in the movie.

Pushpa’s dream run at the ticket counters worldwide has surprisingly surpassed the collections of the biggest box-office hits from different language industries, creating a new box office record for Allu Arjun. After extending its theatrical run and getting amazing response at the BO, the Hindi version of the movie had marked its OTT debut on Amazon Prime Video. No wonder, the movie rocked the digital world ever since its launch and did wonders by earning more through the streaming giant.

