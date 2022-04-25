Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 Shoot Stops As Sukumar Wants To Revise Script Post KGF Chapter 2 Success: Report

If a new report is to be believed, Pushpa 2 is getting a script upgrade courtesy of KGF Chapter 2’s success. A new report claims that director Sukumar has stopped the filming of Pushpa 2 in order to scale up the film visually after the response KGF 2 has received. Pushpa 2 stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the lead.

Pushpa and KGF 2 have been very successful at the box office. The films have not only performed well in their respective regions but have also given Bollywood a run for their money. The Telugu movie had surpassed Rs 100 crore at the box office with its Hindi version alone. Whereas, the Kannada movie, starring Yash in the lead, has surpassed Rs 300 crores with its Hindi version.

Given the massive success, a source told Bollywood Hungama that Sukumar wants to up the game for Pushpa 2. “Pushpa 2 was planned on a much bigger scale than the first part. When the first part succeeded beyond all expectations, the budget was increased and the action sequences were improved. But now with KGF – Chapter 2 breaking all records, Sukumar wants to up the ante much further,” the insider said.

Sukumar intends on making the movie bigger than it was already planned thus he has stopped shooting to work on the script. “It is likely that the film’s leading man Allu Arjun will now begin shooting for another film while Pushpa 2 undergoes another scriptural and visual upscaling,” the report mentioned.

In March, it was reported that Allu Arjun was heading for a 100-day shoot schedule for Pushpa 2. Pushpa: The Rise is set in the backdrop of the lives of red sandalwood smugglers in the Seshachalam region of Andhra Pradesh. The action drama also stars Fahadh Faasil in the pivotal role. Allu Arjun is seen playing the role of Pushpa Raj and Rashmika in the role of Srivalli. Helmed by Sukumar, the film also stars Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Harish Uthaman and Vennela Kishore in supporting roles.

Fahadh Faasil and Anasuya will also have full-length roles in the sequel. Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers the sequel will be released during Dasara 2022 if everything goes as planned.

