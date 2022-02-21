Allu Arjun's Pushpa, Anupamaa Win Big At Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Awards 2022; See Winners' List

The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 concluded on Sunday night and Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise along with Rupali Ganguly’s hit television show Anupamaa emerged as the biggest winners of the night. The hit Telugu movie, which not only did brilliant business at the Telugu box office but also won over the Hindi box office in December 2021, was awarded Film of the Year. On the other hand, Anupamaa was awarded Television Series of the Year.
Rupali, who plays the titular character of the show, was also awarded Most Promising Actress in Television Series. Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s Shershaah bagged the Best Film. Ranveer Singh was presented with the Best Actor while Mimi star Kriti Sanon won Best Actress.
Check out Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Awards 2022 complete winners’ list here:
Films:
Film of the Year – Pushpa: The Rise
Best Film – Shershaah
Best Actor – Ranveer Singh
Best Actress – Kriti Sanon
Best Director – Ken Ghosh
Best Actor in Supporting Role – Satish Kaushik
Best Actress in Supporting Role – Lara Dutta
Best Actor in a Negative Role – Aayush Sharma
Critics Best Film – Sardar Udham
Critics Best Actor – Sidharth Malhotra
Critics Best Actress – Kiara Advani
People’s Choice Best Actor – Abhimanyu Dassani
People’s Choice Best Actress – Radhika Madan
Best Debut – Ahan Shetty
Best International Feature Film – Another Round
Web Series:
Best Web Series – Candy
Best Actor in Web Series – Manoj Bajpayee
Best Actress in Web Series – Raveena Tandon
Television:
Television Series of the Year – Anupama
Best Actor in Television Series – Shaheer Sheikh
Best Actress in Television Series – Shraddha Arya
Most Promising Actor in Television Series – Dheeraj Dhoopar
Most Promising Actress in Television Series – Rupali Ganguly
Outstanding Contribution To Film Industry – Asha Parekh
Best Short Film – Pauli
Best Playback Singer Male – Vishal Mishra
Best Playback Singer Female – Kanika Kapoor
Best Cinematographer – Jayakrishna Gummadi
Congratulations to all the winners!
