Allu Arjun's Pushpa, Anupamaa Win Big At Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Awards 2022; See Winners' List

The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 concluded on Sunday night and Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise along with Rupali Ganguly’s hit television show Anupamaa emerged as the biggest winners of the night. The hit Telugu movie, which not only did brilliant business at the Telugu box office but also won over the Hindi box office in December 2021, was awarded Film of the Year. On the other hand, Anupamaa was awarded Television Series of the Year.

Rupali, who plays the titular character of the show, was also awarded Most Promising Actress in Television Series. Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s Shershaah bagged the Best Film. Ranveer Singh was presented with the Best Actor while Mimi star Kriti Sanon won Best Actress.

Check out Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Awards 2022 complete winners’ list here:

Films:

Film of the Year – Pushpa: The Rise

Best Film – Shershaah

Best Actor – Ranveer Singh

Best Actress – Kriti Sanon

Best Director – Ken Ghosh

Best Actor in Supporting Role – Satish Kaushik

Best Actress in Supporting Role – Lara Dutta

Best Actor in a Negative Role – Aayush Sharma

Critics Best Film – Sardar Udham

Critics Best Actor – Sidharth Malhotra

Critics Best Actress – Kiara Advani

People’s Choice Best Actor – Abhimanyu Dassani

People’s Choice Best Actress – Radhika Madan

Best Debut – Ahan Shetty

Best International Feature Film – Another Round

Web Series:

Best Web Series – Candy

Best Actor in Web Series – Manoj Bajpayee

Best Actress in Web Series – Raveena Tandon

Television:

Television Series of the Year – Anupama

Best Actor in Television Series – Shaheer Sheikh

Best Actress in Television Series – Shraddha Arya

Most Promising Actor in Television Series – Dheeraj Dhoopar

Most Promising Actress in Television Series – Rupali Ganguly

Outstanding Contribution To Film Industry – Asha Parekh

Best Short Film – Pauli

Best Playback Singer Male – Vishal Mishra

Best Playback Singer Female – Kanika Kapoor

Best Cinematographer – Jayakrishna Gummadi

Congratulations to all the winners!

