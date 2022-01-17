Allu Arjun's Pushpa Gets a Cute Tribute from Amul, See the Icon Star's Reaction

Movie stars are revered by the general public and they are used to the love and adulation that they get from their fans. Many fans go out of their way to make heartwarming tributes for their favorite actors. But when one of the leading consumer product brands of the country pays a tribute through their advertisements, it is truly something to revel in. The recently released Pushpa: The Rise, featuring Allu Arjun, got a shout-out from Amul.

Amul celebrated the success of the film in its new ad that features cartoons of Allu Arjun and his co-star Rashmika Mandanna’s characters from the movie. They are seen enjoying slices of bread covered in butter. The taglines ‘Pushpack the slice’ and ‘Have some Amullu, Arjun’ have also caught the attention of the superstar himself. He left heart emojis in the comment section and wrote, ‘Allu to Mallu to Amullu Arjun’.

The makers of Pushpa: The Rise were also touched by Amul’s sweet gesture and responded by sharing a picture of the ad on their official Twitter handle. “The Taste of India recognizes the Best of India. Amul’s new ad features the lead characters from #PushpaTheRise,” the caption of the post read.

Pushpa: The Rise directed by Sukumar released in theatres on December 17 and has been setting screens ablaze since along with rave reviews. The movie has earned more than Rs 350 crore worldwide and is still minting money. It also started streaming on Amazon Prime on January 7. A sequel titled Pushpa: The Rule is expected to release in December 2022.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.