Allu Arjun's Pushpa (Hindi) Sets Box Office on Fire, Earns Rs 81.58 Cr Despite Competition from 83

Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ has become a phenomenon. The film’s massive success at the box office despite competition from big films 83 and Spider-Man: No Way Home, is exceptionally unbelievable. The film, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, and directed by Sukumar, arrived in cinemas on 17th December 2021 and has since stormed the box office nationwide.

The film’s Hindi version has also been doing phenomenally well at the box office, with its total currently standing at Rs 81.58 crore. Overall, the film has earned over Rs 325 crore and is in no mood to slow down. For those who couldn’t catch the film in theatres, Pushpa: The Rise is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video in four languages - Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The Hindi version of Pushpa will reportedly be available to stream from January 14 onwards.

Recently, Samantha Akkineni heaped praise on Allu Arjun for his “absolutely stunning" performance in ‘Pushpa: The Rise- Part I’. Samantha, who also has a special dance number in the movie, took to Instagram to share an ‘appreciation post’ for Allu Arjun.

Sharing a fan-edited poster featuring Allu Arjun in his character from Pushpa, Samantha wrote, “This is an @alluarjunonline appreciation post! A performance that just keeps you hooked… every second was (fire emojis). I am always inspired when an actor is just so good that it is impossible to look away… @alluarjunonline was that for me in Pushpa… from the accent to the one side drooping shoulder and that god damn SWAG… absolutely stunning… truly inspired." (sic) Arjun thanked Samantha for her compliment. He wrote, “Thank you for your heartfelt compliments dear. Touched.”

Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1 revolves around smuggling and the smuggling industry. The film has been doing exceptionally well at the box office. Sukumar has hit the right chords with the tone and direction of the film. Devi Sri Prasad’s music befits the film and every song is a chartbuster.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.