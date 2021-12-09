CHANGE LANGUAGE
Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: Shreyas Talpade Lends Voice for Hindi Version

Sharing the information on Twitter, Shreyas Talpade wrote that he is happy and honoured to be the voice of India's most powerful and stylish actor Allu Arjun.

Entertainment Bureau

Allu Arjun Pushpa: The Rise‘s release is being eagerly awaited by his fans, who can’t keep calm to see the actor in the role of a smuggler. Now, as per the latest development, Shreyas Talpade has given his voice to the Hindi version of Pushpa. The news comes in a few days after the trailer was released by the makers. Sharing the information on Twitter, Shreyas wrote, Extremely happy and honoured to be the voice of India’s most powerful and stylish actor Allu Arjun in “Pushpa” (Hindi).”

In a follow-up tweet, the actor wrote, “This is my second Hindi dub after Lion King…But my 1st for a Telugu feature film. In my own little way, I have tried to do justice to Allu Arjun's phenomenal hard work.”

You can watch the trailer here:

In the past, Shreyas has given voice to the animated character Timon in The Lion King. Shreyas was seen in films like Simmba (in a guest appearance), Bhaiaji Superhit, Golmaal Again and many others. He won a lot of admiration for his role of Tejas in the Marathi serial Damini. His shot to fame in Bollywood was the film Iqbal in which he enacted the role of a deaf and mute youngster who aspires to be a cricketer.

Coming back to Allu Arjun’s upcoming film Pushpa. The movie is based on the subject of red sandalwood smuggling. It narrates the story of a lorry driver who becomes a part of the illegal business. Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil will be making his Tollywood debut with this film. He will portray the role of Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. In the first look poster, Fahadh is giving a tough police officer vibe.

South beauty Samantha Ruth Prabhu will make a special appearance via a dance number.

The film, directed by Sukumar, will hit the theatres on December 17. It will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

first published:December 09, 2021, 12:57 IST