Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise Breaks One More Record

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise has already broken a number of records at the box office. From songs to dialogues, the film has ticked all the boxes. This film has managed to create an all-new fanbase for Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. Well, it doesn’t end here. As per the latest development, the songs have managed to achieve a milestone. The album has garnered 5 billion views.

With this, it is the first Indian album to cross 5 billion in all areas combined. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Allu Arjun’s last outing, also broke numerous records at the time. The songs composed by SS Thaman were incredibly fervent.

Fans are now eagerly anticipating the second part of Pushpa. Allu Arjun will reprise his role as Pushpa Raj and Rashmika Mandanna will return as Pushpa Raj’s love interest in Pushpa 2. Fahadh Fasil will be seen as a villain. The filming is scheduled to start its shooting in March, according to Rashmika. The actress told News18 that she is eager to get back to work and reunite with her co-stars.

The Sukumar-directed film has amused the audience on the OTT platform after its theatrical run. The movie’s popularity has just increased significantly, especially among Hindi-speaking audiences.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.