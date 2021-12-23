Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise Defeats KGF: Chapter 1 in 1st Weekend Collections

Pushpa: The Rise starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna has smashed one record after another at the box office and left behind Yash’s film KGF: Chapter 1 in terms of earnings.

Media reports claim that the Sukumar directorial had already collected Rs 20.14 crore by the fifth day.

Pushpa earned Rs 3.11 crore on the first day and followed it with a collection of Rs 3.55 crore. On the third day, the film recorded a staggering Rs 5.18 crore.

With the weekend closing at Rs 11.84 crore, on Monday it made Rs. 4.25 crore and then Rs 4.05 crore on the following day. The film recorded a total box office collection of Rs 20.14 crore until Tuesday, December 21.

The box office collection of Pushpa took over Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 1, which until the fifth day had collected Rs 16.45 crore. The latter opened with Rs 2.10 crore and registered Rs 3 crore collection on the second day. On the third day, it made Rs 4.10 crore and closed the weekend at Rs. 9.20 crores.

Now it will be interesting to see if Pushpa crosses the lifetime collections of KGF: Chapter 1 i.e Rs 44.09 crores.

