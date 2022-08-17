Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise Leads SIIMA Nominations; Check Full List Here

When Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s Pushpa: The Rise was released, it became everyone’s favourite. The film broke several box office records and became an instant hit. Now, Pushpa: The Rise has swept South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) nominations which were announced on Wednesday i.e on August 17.

SIIMA is back with its 10th edition. While the mega award show will be held in Bengaluru on the 10th and 11th of September, Brinda Prasad Adusumilli, Chairperson of SIIMA announced nominations on Wednesday. These nominations have been announced for the films released in 2021 in the 4 South Indian languages – Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Pushpa: The Rise (Telugu), Karnan (Tamil), Roberrt (Kannada) and Minnal Murali (Malayalam) are leading the SIIMA nominations in their respective languages.

In Telugu, Pushpa: The Rise bagged 12 nominations. The film depicted the rise of a coolie in the smuggling syndicate of red sandalwood. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media, the film featured Allu Arjun as the titular character alongside Rashmika Mandanna.

Besides Pushpa: The Rise, Akhanda starring Balakrishna and directed by Boyapati Srinu has been nominated in 10 categories. Uppena and Jathi Ratnalu have been nominated in eight categories each.

In Tamil, Mari Selvaraj’s Karnan starring Dhanush is leading with 10 nominations while Doctor Sivakarthikeyan and directed by Nelson with 9 Nominations is at the second position. Master and Thalaivii with 7 Nominations each are sharing the third position.

In Kannada, ‘Roberrt’ directed by Tharun Sudhir starring Darshan is leading with 10 categories while Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana directed by Raj B Shetty starring Rishab Shetty with 8 Nominations is in the second position and Yuvaratnaa Directed by Santhosh Ananddram starring Puneeth Rajkumar with 7 Nominations is in the third position.

In Malayalam ‘Minnal Murali’ directed by Basil Joseph starring Tovino Thomas is leading with 10 Nominations while Kurup Starring Dulquer Salman and Directed by Srinath Rajendran with 8 Nominations is in the second position. Malik and directed by Mahesh Narayan and Joji directed by Dileesh Pothan both starring Fahad Fasil with 6 Nominations each are sharing third position.

