Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise To Be Screened in Russia After Theatrical Release

Allu Arjun’s film Pushpa: The Rise was released last year in December and became a national phenomenon. Allu Arjun’s swag and Rashmika Mandanna’s charm became the talk of the town and even the music and dialogues became hugely popular. While the Sukumar directorial is already getting a sequel, filming for which has started, Pushpa: The Rise continues to go places as the film will soon be released in Russia.

The movie has just received a Russian dub and will be released in the language of the country. According to a tweet on the official Twitter handle of the makers, the movie will have its Russian language premiere in Moscow on December 1 and in St Petersburg on December 3.

These premiers will be part of the Indian Film Festival that is being held in Russia and Pushpa: The Rise will open the fifth edition of the gala. The Moscow premiere, which will be held at the Oceania shopping centre will be attended by stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna as well as director Sukumar and producer Ravi Sankar. After the premiere, the film will officially hit theatres in Russia on December 8.

The Indian Film Festival, which will end on December 6, will be held across 24 Russian cities. Indian cinema enjoys considerable popularity in Russia, with two specific movies, Raj Kapoor’s Mera Naam Joker and Mithun Chakroborty’s Disco Dancer achieving cult status in Russia. Disco Dancer, which still enjoys immense popularity in the country, will be screened at the event, along with other hit Indian movies like Dangal, RRR, War and My Name is Khan.

The gala is put on by the production business Indian Films, the Indian National Cultural Center SITA, and the Indian Embassy in Russia with the help of the Russian Federation’s Ministry of Culture.

