Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise To Have Pre-Release Event in Hyderabad on Dec 12

The upcoming Telugu thriller, Pushpa: The Rise 1, starring south superstar Allu Arjun will have its pre-release event on December 12 in Hyderabad. The makers have announced the event by releasing a poster on Twitter. The Sukumar directorial will hit the silver screens on December 17.

According to reports, the film’s pre-release ceremony will take place on December 12 at the Yousufguda Police Ground in Hyderabad. The film crew has released a poster for the celebration details. The film has wrapped its last shooting schedule as well. Pushpa: The Rise will be released in two parts. The first part of the film is set to premiere on December 17.

The makers of the film recently released the trailer of part 1 and it has received an overwhelming response on social media. This trailer is currently among the top trends. Allu Arjun’s look in the trailer has impressed the audience. The film will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

The songs, Dako Dako Mika, Srivalli, Sami Sami, and Ae Bidda, have already been released. The distributors for the Tamil and Kannada versions of the film have been finalised. It will be distributed by Leica Productions, a leading production house in Tamil Nadu.

The film also stars Anasuya as Dakshinayani and Sunil as Mangalam Srinu, whie Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in the role of Srivalli.

The story of the film is based on the smuggling of red sandalwood and Allu Arjun will be seen fighting for the rights of the villagers and farmers. The film is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

