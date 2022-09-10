Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rule To Go On Floors Soon. Details Inside

After the astronomical success of Pushpa: The Rise, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s Pushpa 2: The Rule has become one of the much-awaited Telugu films among cinephiles across the country. The makers of the action drama recently kicked off the pre-production work of Pushpa’s sequel with a Mahurat Puja. Now, it has been reported that the shooting of Pushpa 2: The Rule will go on floors from September 22. The first schedule of this upcoming Sukumar directorial is said to be shot in Hyderabad.

It was recently revealed that Allu Arjun’s Pushpa and Rashmika Mandanna’s Srivalli will have minor changes in their look in Pushpa 2. The film’s producer, Y Ravi Shankar, told Pinkvilla that Allu Arjun has been undergoing look tests for the highly anticipated film. He shared, “See, they are trying different things and it has got locked. Yesterday and the day before yesterday they did it with Allu Arjun and Preetisheel (Singh Dsouza, ace make-up and prosthetic look designer). Preetisheel worked for part one also. Definitely (the look) will be rustic. The look will be the same as in part one, (but) little bit of changes will be there.”

It is believed that Pushpa 2: The Rise will hit the theatres in December next year. Meanwhile, speculations are rife that the makers of Pushpa approached Sai Pallavi to essay the role of a tribal girl in the film’s sequel. Several media reports also suggest that the Shyam Singha Roy actress has given a green flag to the offer. However, no official announcement about the same has been made, as of yet.

Pushpa 2: The Rule was recently in the limelight because of its Mahurat Puja, which was held in Hyderabad. However, lead actors Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna could not attend it because of other commitments. Soon after pictures and videos from the Mahurat Puja surfaced on social media, they left the masses in a frenzy.

