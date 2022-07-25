Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rule to Release in 10 Languages? What We Know

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rule, the sequel to blockbuster Puspha: The Rise, is making headlines as it approaches the production stage. Pushpa: The Rise was a blockbuster hit pan-India. The film was not only loved because of the songs but for its storyline as well.

The critically acclaimed film directed by Sukumar collected a staggering Rs 322.6 crore at the box office. Since the sequel’s pre-production has been announced, it has created a buzz by revealing small details but yet they are keeping the details under wrap. The latest buzz is that the makers are planning to release the film in ten languages.

Though recently, Michi 9 exclusively reported that the production of the film, which is said to start next month, is having trouble with the locations. The film was shot in two places Maredumilli and Rangasthalam. But Rangasthalam is submerged due to the Polavaram project and Maredumilli observes excessive rain. Shooting under these conditions is tough. The team is now considering finding similar locations in other states or countries. The final call is yet to be taken by the makers.

Another thing that created buss was when Allu Arjun shared his new look. His fans suspected it to be his look for Pushpa’s sequel. But the look is for an ad commercial that he shot recently.

Meanwhile, Pushpa: The Rise will bring back Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj and Rashmika Mandana as Srivalli. It is said that the film was supposed to kick start shoot immediately after the release of Pushpa but Sukumar has reworked the script and elevated the storyline. Sukumar is tight-lipped about the storyline of Pushpa 2 and its cast. The sequel is said to be revolving around the enmity between Pushpa and SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, played by Fahadh Faasil.

The film is expected to have its theatrical release in 2023. There are reports that big OTT giants like Amazon Prime and Disney+Hotstar are willing to bag the digital rights on Pushpa: The Rule.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here