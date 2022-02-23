Allu Arjun's Pushpa - The Rule Will Be Bigger And Better, Promises Writer Srikanth Vissa

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise was among the biggest blockbusters of 2021. Not only did the movie perform well at the Telugu box office but also surpassed Rs 100 crore at the Hindi box office. Fans across the country are eagerly waiting to see Allu Arjun return as Pushpa Raj in the film’s sequel, Pushpa: The Rule. While very little is known about Pushpa 2, the film’s writer Srikanth Vissa has assured fans that the film will be bigger and better.

Speaking with Times of India, Srikanth opened up about the success of the film and said that he has received many compliments from the biggest people in the industry. However, the best compliment he received was from Pushpa director Sukumar. “He was very happy with the writing, as several celebs from Bollywood called and congratulated him," he said before teasing Pushpa 2. “So, we all are up for ‘Pushpa -2’ now, which will be bigger and better than the first part," he said.

While Allu Arjun will reprise his role as Pushpa Raj in Pushpa 2, Rashmika Mandanna will also return as his love interest in the film. Pushpa 2 will also star Fahadh Fasil in a negative role. Rashmika had revealed that the filming will begin in March. Speaking with News18, the actress confessed she is looking forward to returning to sets and reuniting with her co-stars.

“Working with Allu sir, was one of the best learning experiences for me. He is a wonderful co-star and more than that a wonderful human being. I had a blast working with him, and can’t wait to get on the sets of Pushpa 2 and start shooting with him again,” she said.

Pushpa not only became a rage after its theatrical release but also caught everyone’s attention after it was released on the OTT platform. Many social media users began recreating a few hook steps from the movie and the songs also became extremely popular.

