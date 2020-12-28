Allu Arjun's Response to Why He is Called 'Stylish Star' Has Left Us Short of Words

Everyone loves Allu Arjun. His dance moves are beyond awesome and he floors everyone with his charming smile and effortless sense of style. Recently, the Telugu star graced the stage of film industry colleague Samantha Akkineni's celebrity chat show Sam Jam and got candid with the host.

A promo of the episode has been released by the channel on YouTube and the full episode is all set to air on New Year's day on Aha. In the promo, Sam welcomes Allu amid loud cheers from the fans. While they share anecdotes about the past, Sam questions Allu, "Why are you called 'Stylish Star'?"

To this Allu says, "Why not." Sam and the studio audience is seen bursting into a fit of laughter on Allu's candid response. Sam also calls him a hard working person.

Meanwhile, the show host also welcomed Allu Arjun's father Allu Aravind as well. It will be interesting to see the father-son's camaraderie on Sam Jam when the complete episode airs.

Allu's stardom is not just limited to the South industry. He is very popular in the Hindi film industry as well. Recently, Tiger Shroff shared that he wishes he could move like the Telugu star. Earlier, Disha Patani had also heaped praised on Allu's stylish dance moves.

On the movies front Allu will be seen in Pushpa next. The movie has sandalwood tree smuggling as the backdrop.