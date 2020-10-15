Allu Arjun’s Son Ayaan grooving to BTS’ ‘Idol’ is the Best Thing on Internet Today, Watch Video

South Korea's BTS band has found another fan in Tollywood star Allu Arjun’s son Ayaan. The young boy was recently seen matching steps to his favourite band BTS’ hit song, Idol. The adorable moment was captured in a video by Ayaan’s mother Allu Sneha Reddy who shared it on her Instagram story. Enjoying himself thoroughly, adorable Ayaan is dressed in cute printed pajamas and shirt, as he dances to the popular track from BTS' album Love Yourself: Answer.

The most delightful part is Ayaan observing carefully and trying his best to match signature steps with the band members as he follows the Idol music video. The video since made available online has been shared across several social media platforms and is trending big time. Here is the video:

Recently, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani admitted to being huge fans of the popular South Korean band BTS. Tollywood actress Rashmika Mandana also shared their music on her Instagram story.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is gearing for action thriller Pushpa written and directed by Sukumar. The highly-anticipated upcoming film will be Allu Arjun’s maiden pan-India project. The film will have a forest backdrop that revolves around red sandalwood smuggling.

The much talked about project bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media. Pushpa will be released in dubbed versions of Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam languages.

Allu Arjun will next collaborate with director Koratala Siva for their next venture. The yet-untitled action drama is tentatively titled AA 21.