Allu Arjun’s Son Ayaan Had a Few Questions for Siri and the Results are Hilarious

Allu Arjun’s wife, Sneha Reddy treated Instagrammers with a delightful post on Sunday. The video features Allu Arjun, son Ayaan and the world’s most popular voice assistant, Siri. During the short clip, Ayaan enjoys conversation with Siri on his doting father’s watch as he looks with patience. Ayaan asks Siri, “Are you my uncle (Babai)?” to which Siri’s replies, “If you consider me as family, that’s rather nice.”

The adorable boy meets with a hilarious response from Siri when he asks it about wedding plans. Ayaan asks, “When will you get married?” to which Siri responds, “Is there something else I can help with?”The post was captioned, “ Apple Siri and Allu Siri don’t have an answer for that.”

Allu Arjun replied in the comments, “Babai Siri n Apple Siri Confusion.”

We came across another super amazing visual featuring the Race Gurram actor’s son. The six-year-old was seen taking a leap to stand on top of a box. The clip was directed and edited by none other than Allu Arjun himself and the boy’s attempt won the hearts of fans on the internet.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo turned out to be a massive hit and has been picking popularity by the day. The thorough family entertainer, released in January this year, starred Pooja Hegde as the female lead.



The actor has dropped the official poster of his next project, Pushpa. The action-thriller will feature Vijay Sethupathi, RashmikaMandanna, Nivetha Thomas and Prakash Raj in important roles.







Sharing his first look in the film with his fans, he wrote, “First Look and the Title of my next movie P U S H P A. Directed by dearest Sukumar garu . Really excited about this one. Hoping all of you like it (sic.).”

