Allu Arjun's Wife Shares a Glimpse of Pushpa Star's Weekend With Daughter Arha; Samantha Ruth Prabhu Reacts

Besides being a movie star, Telugu actor Allu Arjun also happens to be a doting father. The 39-year-old actor and his wife Sneha are parents to two kids - Allu Arha, Allu Ayaan. In a recent Instagram post shared by Sneha, Arjun can be seen having a fun father-daughter moment with Arha. Sneha shared a video on Instagram on Monday where Arjun can be seen playing with Arha. The duo can be seen running to and fro in the backyard lawn of their house in Hyderabad.

Sneha’s post certainly received reactions from fans and colleagues of the actor. Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu's comment comprised a red heart emoticon; while a fan of the actor commented, “What a wonderful moment.”

Arjun, currently basking in the success of his latest film Pushpa, often shares adorable moments of himself and his children on the social media platform. In a recent Instagram post, Arjun shared how he received an adorable welcome from his daughter and son as he returned home after 16 days. Arjun’s Instagram post showed how Arha and Ayaan decorated the house with rose petals and wrote, “Welcome nana” on the floor. The photo also featured Arha admiring the flower decoration and a glimpse of his son Ayaan standing in his night suit in the background.

Dressed in a pink and orange tie and dyed t-shirt and pyjamas, Arha stood adjacent to her artwork as proud father Arjun took a picture. Arjun shared the picture of the floral welcome on his social media platform and wrote in the caption, “Sweetest welcome after 16 days abroad.” The Instagram post was admired by his followers as some described it “sweet,” others called it “beautiful.”

In another Instagram post shared in January, Arjun shared a cute selfie with his daughter. The duo can be seen smiling with all their heart for the selfie. Arjun posted the picture on Instagram and mentioned in the caption, “My favourite pass time Allu Arha.”

