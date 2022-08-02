Allu Arjun’s Wife Sneha Reddy's Dior Sling Bag Has The Internet Talking

South star Allu Arjun’s wife Sneha Reddy is a fashionista. From Indian wear to western and Indo-wester, the star wife can carry any look and make heads turn. From luxury outfits, and footwear to bags, Sneha Reddy has an unmissable collection and recently, she was seen styling a trendy Dior bag. Sneha attended a party and shared photos from the event.

For the party, Sneha Reddy wore a nude shade slip dress and styled it with open hair and a micro-Dior bag in orange colour. The bag added the perfect colour to the minimal outfit. The bag costs a whopping Rs 2, 13, 826 lakhs.

Recently, Sneha Reddy shared a video, in which, she was seen wearing an LV trench coat. She wore an unfussy silhouette trench coat, which cost a whopping Rs 5,09,311.

Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy met at a common friend’s party and it was love at first sight for the actor. The actor confessed his feelings and the two started dating each other. It was Allu Arjun who convinced the families for their marriage and in 2011, the actor got married to Sneha Reddy.

Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy’s wedding was attended by the who’s who of South Cinema including Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi. They even hosted a grand reception for their friends. Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy are now parents to two kids, a son Allu Ayaan and a daughter, Allu Arha.

Wll, Arha is all set to make her acting debut. She will be seen in Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Shaakuntalam in the role of a prince.

On the work front, Allu Arjun will next be seen in Sukumar’s Pushpa: The Rule. The film is expected to release in December 2022. In the film, Allu Arjun will be reprising his role of Pushparaj. The first part of the film, Pushpa: The Rise, released in December 2021 and was a huge hit.

Pushpa: The Rule also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

