Allu Ramalingaiah to Natasha Doshi, Kannada Actors Who Have Medical Degrees

Working in the medical profession is not an easy task. It requires years of strenuous efforts and commitment to become a doctor. Many actors from the Kannada film industry have completed their education in the medical field before embarking on their journey as an actor.

Let’s take a look at Kannada actors who have a degree in the medical field:

Allu Ramalingaiah

Late actor Allu Ramalingaiah is known for films like Kalpana, Kadhalan and Kiraathakudu. Little do people know that Ramalingaiah had immense knowledge about Ayurveda and Homeopathy.

Rajasekhar

Actor Rajasekhar garnered tremendous praise for his acting in the recently released film Shekar. Besides being a brilliant actor, Rajasekhar has also completed M.B.B.S. Rajasekhar used to practice in Chennai. Right from childhood, he wanted to go into the medical field. However, after some time, Rajasekhar embarked on his journey as an actor.

Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi is making headlines for her soon-to-be-released film Virata Parvam. She is praised for choosing out-of-the-box characters and playing them with ease. This highly talented actress is also a graduate in medicine from Tbilisi, Georgia. She was almost on the verge of pursuing a full-time career as a doctor. If Sai Pallavi had not become a Southern star, she would be working as a cardiologist.

Roopa Koduvayur

Roopa has only been seen in the film Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya till now. She has also completed her bachelor’s in medicine and surgery from Katurimedical college. According to reports, Roopa will next work on a project with Bigg Boss fame Sohel, which will be his debut movie. There has been no update on the project.

Natasha Doshi

Natasha was last seen in the film Kothala Rayudu. Besides being a talented actress, Natasha is also a dental science degree holder. In an interview, Natasha said that she plans to open a clinic someday to show her dentist skills. As of now, she is working on the film Hanak, directed by Manish Vatssalya. This film is based on the book Main Kanpur Waala.

