Almost Half of Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone's Instagram Followers Don't Exist, Claims Report

Instagram and other social media websites have allowed celebrities, who are otherwise inaccessible to the general public, to get closer to millions of their loved ones across the globe. However, an investigation conducted by a firm in London concluded that the number of followers that celebs enjoy on Instagram may not be the actual indicator of their popularity since these figures may largely be made up of fake followers.

A recent investigation by the Institute of Contemporary Music Performance (ICMP) in London took various celebrity accounts and put them through an audit to uncover just how many followers were real, reported mirror.co.uk.

Ellen DeGeneres topped the list with 58 per cent of her 75.6 million followers reported to be fake, followed by K-Pop group BTS with 48 per cent of their 19.4 million followers not real. Kourtney Kardashian's 49 per cent out of 80.7 million followers were also found to fake. In another instance, Kim Kardashian who has 143.6 million followers and Khloe, who has 96 million, both have 44 per cent fake followers. Kylie Jenner also made it to the list with 30 per cent of he 140.3 million fans classified as fake.

Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus and Priyanka Chopra were also some of the other notable celebs with the highest number of fake followers.

From India, Priyanka, who has the highest number of followers on Instagram at 43.6 million, was found to have 46 per cent of fake followers, followed by Deepika Padukone, whose 48 per cent out of 37.9 million followers were found to be bots.

The calculation of the percentage is the ration of their followers to their fake ones.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.