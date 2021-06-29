Almost a Year Since Rajinikanth's 'Unsolved' E-pass Controversy, No Proper Reply from Chennai Corp Yet

During the 2020 lockdown, megastar Rajinikanth, along with his daughter Soundarya, son-in-law Vishagan and grandson Ved Krishna’s travel to their Kelambakkam farmhouse had sparked a controversy. Questions were raised as to whether the family took an e-pass to travel from Chennai to Kelambakkam, in Chengalpattu district.

It all started when a photo of Rajinikanth driving his car went viral on Social media. Netizens began questioning whether he was issued an e-pass to visit his farmhouse in Chengalpattu. Questions were also raised about Rajini not wearing his seat belt while driving. His fans, on the other hand, had started trending #LioninLamborghini on Twitter.

Last year, a general lockdown was imposed by the previous AIADMK Govt due to the Covid-19 first wave. It was extended till July 31, 2020 with e-passes issued only for four reasons which include medical emergencies, weddings and funerals. Rajinikanth’s representatives said that he went for a medical emergency. Later, during a press meet held with the then Chennai Corporation Commissioner Prakash, he said that an e-pass is required to travel to Kelambakkam from Chennai and they will have to hold a detailed inquiry on this.

Eventually, the actor was spotted going on a walk at his Kelambakkam farmhouse on July 22, 2020, which went viral on social media. Later, a copy of the e-pass was released on behalf of Rajinikanth to put an end to the controversy. However, the Chengalpattu District Collector’s Office has not yet responded to questions raised under the Right to Information Act (RTI) on the matter. It has been exposed that there are various discrepancies between the documents given by the government agencies and the data quoted by Rajinikanth’s reps. According to Chengalpattu police, the Thalambur police inspector said that Rajinikanth arrived at the Mahabalipuram-Navalur checkpost on June 26, 2020 in his car. Police explained that a government-approved e-pass was pasted on his car.

At the same time, a document issued by the Thalambur police under the Right to Information Act states that he (Rajinikanth) was fined for not wearing his seat belt. However, the then Mahabalipuram Additional SP had said that Rajini did not travel in the car. On the other hand, the name of the driver who traveled without wearing a seat belt and the details of the driver’s license were not recorded in the challan. The Chengalpattu District Collector’s Office then issued a copy of the e-pass stating that Rajini had traveled with the relevant e-pass. It was mentioned that Rajinikanth traveled on July 23, 2020. However, the documents provided by the Chengalpattu police states that he traveled on June 26, 2020. As such allegations continue, the question arises as to why the Chengalpattu District Collector’s Office continues to remain silent.

When we tried contacting the Chennai Corporation officials seeking the status of the inquiry, yet no proper answers were provided to us.

