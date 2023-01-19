Almost Pyaar With Dj Mohabbat Trailer: Alaya F, Karan Mehta Promise to Bring 'Kranti' in Anurag Kashyap's Film

The much-awaited trailer of Alaya F-starrer Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat is finally out. On Thursday, January 19, the makers unveiled the 2.16 mins trailer, which is receiving a good response from the masses. The trailer, which is billed as “an ode to modern love,” boasts of romantic, drama, as well as a few action sequences that will leave you with mixed emotions. Apart from Alaya F, the Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat trailer also shows debutant Karan Mehta in a hopeless romantic avatar.

The nearly two-minute trailer is set up in a small town in India and teases a love story between the lead characters, Sameer, essayed by Karan Mehta and Ayesha, played by Alaya F. However, just like every love story, this one has antagonists as well. Due to the disapproval of Ayesha's family toward her relationship with Sameer, the two decide to elope and start a life together. The makers have also metaphorically shared a message about love with Karan Mehra's narration by referring to a blind cat and a dark room. Aside from the story, Amit Trivedi's music appears to resonate well with the trailer.

Along with the video, the caption reads, “Trailer out now…Mohabbat se hi toh Kranti aayegi…yeh hai uski ek jhalak! Picture aur kranti dono shuru Feb 3 se!”

Watch the trailer below:

Recently, in an interview with News18, Alaya opened up about working with the director Anurag Kashyap. She claims that the filmmaker's belief in her as a novice helped her develop a great deal of confidence in her abilities and her art. “Anurag sir’s one of the most wonderful people. If you just trust him and go with the flow, he’ll stand by you like a rock. He’ll fight for you and will do everything in his power to protect and nurture you and bring out the best from within you”.

Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat belongs to the contemporary romance genre. The movie is anticipated to provide us with a look into contemporary young relationships and their exploration in a society that is rife with discrimination, predatory behaviour, and an inability on the part of older generations to embrace them. The movie is all set to hit the silver screens on February 3, 2023.

