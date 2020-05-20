'Almost Took the Life Outta Me': Randeep Hooda Recalls Extreme Weight Loss for Sarbjit

Randeep Hooda played the title role in the film Sarabjit, the story of an Indian man who was sentenced to death by the Supreme Court of Pakistan in 1991 and who consequently spent 22 years in prison for alleged terrorism. The actor underwent a chocking transformation for his role, losing 18 kgs in 28 days.

The film did not do well at the box office, but was a memorable experience for Hooda. AS Sarbjit completed 4 years of release, Hooda shared a glimpse of his career's most challenging role and his drastic transformation.

"Almost took the life outta me #4yearsofsarbjit #sarbjit," Hooda wrote alongwith the photo.

The biopic also starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Richa Chadda and Darshan Kumar in pivotal roles.

The film's director Omung Kumar had talked about Randeep's transformation at the time. "He cut down on his meals, filling up on coffee and water, even when we were shooting in Palghar and gorging on some great food. In his years in jail, Sarabjit was kept in a 4 x 4 room and had rat bites all over him. The first time I met Randeep, I told him that I wanted to see his bones. He took up the challenge and shocked even me," admitted Omung.

Hooda was last seen in the new version of Love Aaj Kal, alongwith Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan. The Imtiaz Ali film released in February 2020.

