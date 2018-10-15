GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Alok Nath Files Defamation Case Against Vinta Nanda, Seeks Compensation of Re 1

Other than Vinta Nanda, actress Sandhya Mridul has also shared her account of being harassed by Alok Nath.

Updated:October 15, 2018, 4:29 PM IST
Alok Nath is known for playing the righteous father in Bollywood films.
Film and TV actor Alok Nath has filed a civil defamation suit against TV producer Vinta Nanda. He has also demanded a written apology and compensation of Re 1, reports ANI. Nanda has accused Nath of raping her.




Last week, in a Facebook post, Nanda accused Nath of spiking her drink and raping her 19 years ago. She wrote “I was invited to a party to this man’s house, his wife, my best friend was out of town. As the evening flowed, my drinks were mixed and I began to feel strange. Then at around 2am I left his house."

She also wrote, "I started to walk home on the empty streets although the distance to my own house was long. Midway I was accosted by this man who was driving his own car and he asked me to sit in it and said he would drop me home. I trusted him and sat in his car. I have faint memory after that. I can remember more liquor being poured into my mouth and I remember being violated endlessly. When I woke up the next afternoon, I was in pain. I hadn’t just been raped, I was taken to my own house and had been brutalised. I couldn’t get up for my bed.”

Earlier in his response to the allegations, Nath had said, “Neither I am denying this nor do I would agree with it. It (rape) must have happened, but someone else would have done it."

Other than Nanda, actress Sandhya Mridul has also shared her account of being harassed by Nath.
