Alok Nath Files Defamation Case Against Vinta Nanda, She Denies Receiving Notice

#AlokNath has filed a defamation case against writer-producer Vinta Nanda, who had accused him of rape pic.twitter.com/kQUZ9ZTGPg — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2018

TV and film actor Alok Nath has filed a defamation case against producer Vinta Nanda, who has accused Nath of rape, reports ANI.Although, Vinta says that she hasn't recieved any intimation regarding it as yet. She wrote, "I have heard from the media only, that Mr #AlokNath has filed a defamation suit against me. We, on the other hand, have not received any intimation regarding it as yet. We will respond to the notice once we get it and I assure all of you that we will fight this battle right till the end."Vinta, earlier, in a Facebook post, wrote, “I was invited to a party to this man’s house, his wife, my best friend was out of town. As the evening flowed, my drinks were mixed and I began to feel strange. Then at around 2am I left his house."She added, "I started to walk home on the empty streets although the distance to my own house was long. Midway I was accosted by this man who was driving his own car and he asked me to sit in it and said he would drop me home. I trusted him and sat in his car. I have faint memory after that. I can remember more liquor being poured into my mouth and I remember being violated endlessly. When I woke up the next afternoon, I was in pain. I hadn’t just been raped, I was taken to my own house and had been brutalised. I couldn’t get up for my bed.”She also said, “He was an alcoholic, shameless and obnoxious but he was also the television star of that decade. My lead female actor was being harassed by him. He would mess with her on the sets and everyone would be silent. When she complained to us, we decided to let him go.”Read Vinta's full post here:Earlier in his response to the allegations, Nath said, “Neither I am denying this nor do I would agree with it. It (rape) must have happened, but someone else would have done it."Other than Nanda, Sandhya Mridul also shared her account of being harassed by Nath. Taking action on the accusations, the Cine And TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) has sent a notice to Alok Nath asking as to why he should not be barred after the allegations.