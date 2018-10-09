English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Alok Nath Reacts to Vinta Nanda’s Rape Allegations, Says Someone Else Would Have Done It
Alok Nath has responded to TV producer Vinta Nanda’s allegations of rape.
Veteran TV writer, producer and director Vinta Nanda, in a detailed Facebook post, has alleged that Alok Nath raped her more than once 19 years ago after he was sacked from their iconic show Tara for misbehaving with its lead actress. (Image: AFP)
Film and TV actor Alok Nath has responded to TV producer Vinta Nanda’s allegations of rape, which according to Vinta’s Facebook post, took place 19 years ago.
She, in a Facebook post, wrote, “He was an alcoholic, shameless and obnoxious but he was also the television star of that decade, so not only was he forgiven for all his bad behaviour but many of the guys would egg him on to be his worst. My lead female actor was being harassed by him. He would mess with her on the sets and everyone would be silent. When she complained to us, we decided to let him go.”
Vinta, in an interview with IANS, confirmed that she was talking about Alok Nath.
Now, in a conversation with ABP, Alok Nath has responded to the allegations. He said, “Neither I am denying this nor do I would agree with it. It (rape) must have happened, but someone else would have done it. Well, I do not want to talk much about it as for the matter if it has come out, it will be stretched.”
He further said, “It is useless to react on the allegations as in today's world whatever a woman says, only that will be considered. In such a situation, it would be wrong to say anything."
Alok Nath also said, "At one time she used to be such a good friend... today she said such a big thing. In a way, it was me who made her what she is.”
With more victims coming out, the #MeTooIndia movement seems to grow stronger each day.
