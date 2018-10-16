English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Alok Nath Rejects IFTDA Notice, Association to Take Strong Stand
IFTDA had sent a notice to Alok Nath on October 10 based on a complaint by Vinta Nanda.
Veteran TV writer, producer and director Vinta Nanda, in a detailed Facebook post, has alleged that Alok Nath raped her more than once 19 years ago after he was sacked from their iconic show Tara for misbehaving with its lead actress. (Image: AFP)
Actor Alok Nath has refused to respond to a notice issued to him by the Indian Film and Television Directors Association (IFTDA) regarding writer-director Vinta Nanda's claim that he sexually violated her 19 years ago. IFTDA has now decided to take strong action against the actor.
IFTDA had sent a notice to Alok on October 10 based on a complaint by Nanda.
In response, Alok's advocate Ashok Sarogi has told IFTDA that there is "no complaint at all made with any of the police authorities nor filed with any of the legal authorities" and that the notice has been served on the basis of "interviews and some complaints on social media".
IFTDA President Ashoke Pandit told IANS on Tuesday: "We are calling a meeting to find a way... We will follow whatever is permissible under the law of our association, to protect our members.
"Yes, she (Vinta) did not complaint to the police, but she did complain to us. So we will take a strong stand."
