Accused of Rape, Alok Nath to Play Judge in Film on #MeToo Movement
Titled #MainBhi, the film has been directed by Nasir Khan.
Alok Nath. (Image: AFP)
Alok Nath will be seen as a judge condemning child molestation and sexual abuse in a film revolving around the #MeToo movement, reports Mumbai Mirror.
Interestingly, this comes shortly after TV producer-writer Vinta Nanda accused Nath last October of raping her twice about 20 years ago while they were shooting their TV show Tara. After Nanda made her ordeal public and filed a criminal case against Nath, several other actresses, including Himani Shivpuri and Sandhya Mridul, also accused the veteran actor, who has denied all claims.
Though Cine and TV Artistes Association (CINTAA) expelled Nath in November 2018 after he failed to appear at its meeting, his wife Ashu sued Nanda and Nath eventually got an anticipatory bail.
Talking about the film, which is titled #MainBhi (#MeToo in Hindi), the 62-year-old actor told Mirror, “I’m not doing any films at the moment. This was something I shot for a while ago. Is there a problem? You sound sad that I’m doing a film. It’s a puny role for poor producers, let it release.”
Directed by Nasir Khan and shot in Bhopal, #MainBhi features actors Khalid Siddiqui, Shawar Ali, Imran Khan, Sonali Raut, Mukesh Khanna and Shahbaz Khan in important roles. Notably, Khanna and Khan will play lawyers in the movie.
Highlighting the importance of the film, Siddiqui told Mirror, “The film deals with child molestation, a subject that hasn’t been tapped on screen often, particularly with regard to boys. My character, along with the other, are affected by incidents that change our lives. We hope the film starts a debate on the subject.”
